December 20, 2022

A 35-year-old woman, a daily wage labourer, was locked in a room and gang-raped by four men in Penamaluru of Krishna district. The accused took her to the crime spot on the pretext of work, made her consume alcohol and committed the crime. According to the sources, the victim, a resident of Vijayawada, was taken to a room near Sanath Nagar, the outskirts of Vijayawada, by four people claiming that they had labour work at their place.