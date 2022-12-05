CM YS Jagan Attends G20 Summit Preparatory Meeting 

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the preparatory meeting for the G20 Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at Ashoka Hall, Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

The Central Government has received advice and suggestions on the topics to be discussed and the strategies to be followed in the G-20 summit to be held in September next year.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister left for the airport from Rashtrapati Bhavan.