CM YS Jagan Attends Ali's Daughter's Reception 

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of Advisor to Government (Electronic Media) and film actor Mohammad Ali's daughter at the Sri Convention Centre here on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister flew in a helicopter from Tadepalli to Guntur. Ali along with his wife welcomed the Chief Minister at the venue. He blessed the couple Mohammad Fathima Ramezan and Sheik Shahayaj.

Several ministers and public representatives were also present.

