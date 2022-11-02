CM YS Jagan Asks Party Cadre to Resolve Issues Raised During Gadapa Gadapaku Programme

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the party cadre to make their moves in the right direction with full preparedness to make a clean sweep by winning all 175 seats in the next elections due in 18 months.

Interacting with the party cadre from Mandapeta assembly constituency here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told them that Rs. 946 crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the constituency in the last 3.4 years benefiting 91.96 per cent of the total 96, 469 houses.

Reminding them that YSRCP won all ZPTC and MPP seats besides 23 out 30 wards in Mandapeta Municipality and majority of sarpanch seats in the constituency, he said that the party also made a clean sweep of all local bodies in Kuppam assembly constituency.

Why can’t we make a clean sweep of all 175 constituencies in the next elections when we can win majority seats in all local bodies from village to ZPTCs, he remarked and asked the party cadre to seek the blessings of people explaining to them how they are benefited from the welfare schemes.

He asked the party cadre to pay attention towards unsolved issues that come to their notice during the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at the doorstep) programme and act on them swiftly.

Pointing out that the party cadre should effectively take the message to people by explaining about the revolutionary changes brought by transparent implementation of various welfare schemes such as crop insurance, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), village clinics, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, e-cropping, availability of family doctors, 67 types of medicines and diagnostic centres, volunteer services for every 50 houses and a Secretariat for every 2000 people and English medium schools.

Elaborating further that the Government has been spending Rs. 20 crores for priority works in every constituency by allotting Rs. 20 lakhs to every village secretariat, the Chief Minister asked them to get prepared for the next elections from now by taking the message of welfare schemes effectively to the people.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were among those present.

