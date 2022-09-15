CM YS Jagan Appoints Ganji Chiranjeevi as APSHWCS Chairperson

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed prominent Padmashali community leader from Mangalagiri, Ganji Chiranjeevi as Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, a press release from YSR Congress Party office said on Thursday.

Recently, Chiranjeevi had joined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She served as the municipal chairperson of Mangalagiri. Chiranjeevi comes from a weavers’ community.

