CM YS Jagan Appoints Coordinators for Venkatagiri and Parchur Assembly Constituencies

Jan 03, 2023, 20:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed the below mentioned leaders as “Assembly Constituency Coordinators” : 

1. Venkatagiri - Sri Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy
2. Parchur - Sri Amanchi Krishnamohan

These appointments were announced by the YSRCP in a press release on Tuesday.  
 

Also Read: Hyderabad: Delivery Boy, 2 Others Injured After Brawl Over Delay in Food Delivery


Read More:

Tags: 
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP
bapatla
Venkatgiri
Advertisement
Back to Top