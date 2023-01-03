CM YS Jagan Appoints Coordinators for Venkatagiri and Parchur Assembly Constituencies
Jan 03, 2023, 20:04 IST
Amaravati: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed the below mentioned leaders as “Assembly Constituency Coordinators” :
1. Venkatagiri - Sri Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy
2. Parchur - Sri Amanchi Krishnamohan
These appointments were announced by the YSRCP in a press release on Tuesday.
Also Read: Hyderabad: Delivery Boy, 2 Others Injured After Brawl Over Delay in Food Delivery
Related news
More from section
Advertisement