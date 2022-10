Amaravati: YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed Chinimilli Venkata Rayudu of Bhimavaram constituency as President of YSR Seva Dal for undivided West Godavari district (West Godavari, Eluru districts), the YSRCP said in a press release on Tuesday.

