Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy applauded the achievements of the Indian badminton team for their ‘spectacular win’ and bringing home its first Thomas Cup. The Indian men’s team gave a historic performance against Indonesia 3-0 in the summit clash of the prestigious tournament. Indonesia has won the Thomas Cup a record 14 times.

CM YS Jagan took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Badminton team on this historic win, “A historic moment for Indian badminton as India brings home its first #ThomasCup! Congratulations to Srikanth Kidambi and team India for their spectacular win in the finals and their remarkable journey up to the last shot.”

All three Indian singles players have been in sensational form in the last six month and they showed their preparedness in taking on the best. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty transformed into one of the fiercest doubles teams while Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen proved their mettle on the world badminton circuit.

