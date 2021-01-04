AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, virtually inaugurated the first Police Duty Meet which is being held after six years at Tirupati. He said that there is a need to tackle the Political Guerrilla Warfare taking place in the State in the form of vandalising idols and advised the police officials to include this in the Ignite programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Duty Meet will help in changing the police functionary to work more efficiently and recommended to hold similar events every year from now on. The Chief Minister had also recommended the police officials to include the current state of affairs in the ignite program, especially vandalizing the temples, and told them to come up with plans to prevent such attacks in the future.

Drawing a comparison between previous TDP and current YSRCP governments, the Chief Minister said that the previous government had instructed the Police, not to take any action against their party people despite getting involved in illegal things. But our government has made it clear that whoever commits any unlawful thing should be punished even if they belong to our own party. In the olden day’s Police used to handle simple robbery cases, but now the era has changed and has to deal with cybercrime, white-collar criminals, and a few are not even sparing God with no trace of fear or devotion.

Various issues like cybercrime and women’s safety are being discussed in this meet, besides focusing on adapting the latest technology by signing agreements with world-renowned companies and premier institutions like IIT. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Intelligence Chief KVRN Reddy and several senior police officials were present.