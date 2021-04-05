AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has announced Rs 30 lakh each to the families of martyred soldiers Routhu Jagadeesh and Shakamuri Murali Krishna who laid down their lives in Bijapur encounter at Chattisgarh.

The Chief Minister offered his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families and prayed to God to give strength for the families to overcome the grief.

At least 22 security personnel were killed and 31 suffered serious injuries following an exchange of fire between forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Chhattisgarh Police said in a statement that at least 12 Maoists were killed and 16 injured in the gun battle following the ambush. The security forces were ambushed by around 400 Naxals, who surrounded the jawans from three sides and opened fire.

Out of the 22, two of them Routhu Jagadeesh hails from Gajularega of Vizianagaram district and Shakamuri Murali Krishna belongs to Sattenaplli of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Telangana police are on high alert and intensified combing operations in the bordering areas of the state after the Nazal ambush in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Security has been beefed up in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts, a senior police official said on Monday.

