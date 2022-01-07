AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced several decisions taken on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government employees which included a 23.29 percent fitment and increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years for the welfare of the employees'

The Chief Minister held talks with the union leaders of various government employees organizations, leaders of the AP JAC, and the JAC Amaravati to take a final decision on the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other issues on Friday evening, along with the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per annum.

-The new PRC will come into effect from April 2020.

- The Chief Minister set timelines for addressing the various other pending issues of the employees by June 30 this year.

-The new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022.

- The pay revision would come into effect from July 1, 2018.

- Monetary Benefits will be effective from April 1, 2020.

-A decision on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) will be taken by June 30.

-The pending DA instalment arrears will also be paid along with the January salary.

The latest decision will now impose an additional burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government.

- All employees working in village and ward secretariats will be required to complete the probation and confirmation process by June 30 and will be paid the revised regular salaries (New Pay Scale) from July this year.

-The state government has also decided to reserve 10 percent of plots in the MIG Lay Outs of the Jagannanna Smart Townships.

- Also, a 20 percent rebate will be given to government employees. The rebate will also be borne by the government. The constituency will be treated as a unit for this purpose said the Chief Minister and affirmed that no employee will be deprived of housing site.

- Also, the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April.

- On the contributory pension scheme, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet Sub-Committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by June 30.

- A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees' health scheme and find solutions

The Employees Unions and JAC leaders have expressed happiness over CM YS Jagan's decision and the housing sites which was quite unexpected, they stated.

