CM YS Jagan Allagadda Visit Itinerary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan Scheme in Allagadda on Monday.

As per the tour schedule, Jagan will leave his Tadepalli residence at around 8:30 am on Monday and will take a flight from Gannavaram airport at 9:00 am. He will reach Allagadda at around 10.15 am. YS Jagan will address a public meeting at YPPM Government Junior College Sports Ground. He will be in the public meeting from 10:45 am to 12:10 pm. Later, he will inaugurate the second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan Scheme ad the amount will be deposited into the accounts of the farmers. He will leave Allagadda at 12.35 pm and reach his Tadepalli residence by 2.15 pm.

