CM Reviews Village, Ward Secretariats

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to monitor the performance of the employees of Village and Ward secretariats and ensure that the secretariats work efficiently.

During a review meeting on Village/ ward secretariats here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that 1902 Call Centre number must be displayed at every village/ward secretariat and this setup is for the registration of public issues and grievances. This arrangement would be useful to get feedback on the performance of the staff of the Secretariats, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements as the duties of sub registrars are also to be carried out within the Village Secretariat. He said the engineering assistants in village/ ward secretariats should be given training and tests should be conducted after the training and added that they would complete the probation period only if they qualify the test. Tests should be conducted once in every three months. He said Village level agriculture committees should also be set up and as they already exist at the mandal, district and state levels; there is flexibility to coordinate with them.

The Officials said 3.95 lakh staff is working in 15,004 village/ward secretariats across the state. The Chief Minister was informed that the Village/ Ward secretariats system is being lauded across the country and there were enquiries from several states and central government as well.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, , Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary of Water Resources Adityanath Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of the Village and Ward Secretariats Ajay Jain, health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary of Finance SS Rawat, General Administration Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar and other officials were present.