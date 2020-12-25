CM Lays Foundation For Setting Up Of IRMA

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid foundation stone for setting up Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Andhra Pradesh.

In regard to this, Andhra Pradesh Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRMA for their establishment in State. Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah signed the MoU at AP CARL in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and IRMA Director Saswata N Biswas.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Bhasha, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Sidiri Appalaraju and other public representatives were present.