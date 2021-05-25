CM Jagan Thanks Tata Steel, RIL, Jindal for Supplying LMO to AP During COVID Crisis

May 25, 2021, 10:10 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked some industrialists who stood for the state in this Covid situation by providing oxygen to the patients. The Chief Minister took to his Twitter and thanked Reliance, Tata Steel, JSPL and JSW for sending oxygen to Andhra Pradesh.

"Thank you @MPNaveenJindal ji for standing with Andhra Pradesh in this fight against #COVID19. Appreciate your help of sending more than 500 MT of LMO from JSPL to AP, in these hard times," CM tweeted.

He later thanked Sajjan Jindal, MD of JSW for supplying LMO and said, "I express my gratitude to @sajjanjindal ji for supplying LMO to the Rayalaseema region from JSW Bellary. Thank you for standing with the people of Andhra Pradesh in these tough times."

He said that TATA steel has given 1000MT of oxygen to the state and expressed happiness through his tweet. "My heartfelt thanks to @TataSteelLtd for their commitment to support AP in these tough times. TATA Steel has supplied more than 1000 MT of LMO to AP, which is crucial in our fight against #COVID19," said the Chief Minister.

"I thank Mukesh Ambani ji and @ril_foundation for extending their support by sending in Oxygen Express trains to Andhra Pradesh and helping the state in its fight against #COVID19. Looking forward to your continuous support," CM Jagan added.

