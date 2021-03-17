CM Jagan Recommends Retired High Court Judge M Seetharama Murti For APHRC Chairperson

AMARAVATI: The State Human Rights Committee chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recommended the name of retired High Court Judge Justice M Seetharama Murti as the chairperson and Retired District Judge Dande Subramanyam (Judicial) and Advocate Dr G Srinivasa Rao (Non-Judicial) as the members of the Human Rights Commission.

The State Human Rights Committee, on Wednesday held a meeting at the Secretariat to finalize the names, to recommend as chairperson and members of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha proposed the names and the selection committee approved of it. The committee members Legislative Council Chairman MA Sharif, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das were present in the meeting.