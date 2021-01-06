CM Jagan To Finalise AP Road Repair Tenders Before Sankranti

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the tenders for road repairs with a cost of Rs 560 crore will be finalized by January 10 and the second round of Amma Vodi scheme will be implemented on January 11.

The Chief Minister during the Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday, said focus is being laid on repair of roads throughout this year as they were damaged due to heavy rains. Repairs should be done on a war footing for 45 days from January 10. He said the state government is focusing on repairing roads with Rs 2,000 crore and taking steps to get loans in this regard. He said Amma Vodi date has been changed to January 11 as it's a bank holiday on January 9. The beneficiaries list is displayed in every village and ward secretariat from December 21. Lists will be available at Village and Ward Secretariats till January 7. The Schedule of schools reopening, taking Central Government guidelines into consideration, will also be announced on the same day.

NREGA works

The Chief Minister said works of Village Secretariats, RBKs, Bulk Milk Cooling Centers, Anganwadi Centers, and Village Clinics should be given priority under Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Only one work should be assigned to one man or one agency because assignment of multiple buildings is leading to delay in the completion of work and immediate changes should be made accordingly. He said all the scheduled works should be completed by March 31, giving top most priority and an action plan should be prepared at village level to make full use of the funds. He said the construction of Village secretariats should be expedited and the progress of the work should be reviewed considering a mandal as a unit. He said to make full use of Village Engineering Assistants in the works.

Nadu - Nedu

The Chief Minister said the Nadu-Nedu works in schools should be completed by February and focus should be laid on each building considering it as a single unit. Collectors and Joint Collectors should pay attention and regularly monitor the progress of the works. Procurement should be done in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Education, Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC).

Anganwadi Centers

He said land acquisition should be completed for all the Anganwadi centers pending for construction. Anganwadi centers will be converted into pre-primary schools. He praised the district collector of West Godavari for completion of identifying the required sites for Anganwadi Centers. He said special attention is being paid on children less than seven years of age and all these activities are being taken up to help them become better students.

Land Acquisition for Roads & Buildings

He said there are 31 NH projects related to R&B and roads works related to 915 km of roads at a cost of Rs.9571 crore are in progress in the state and land acquisition for these should be completed as soon as possible. If the land is not handed over to the contractor within 270 days from the date of appointment, the contractor may ask for descoping. He said new road works worth about Rs 12,000 crore have been sanctioned and directed to focus on land acquisition for these projects.

Identification of lands for construction of MPFCs

He said half an acre to one acre of land is required near RBKs for multiple facilities (MPFCs) which include facilities like warehouses, cold storages, drying platform, collection center, primary processing, assaying and procurement equipment. The identification of the lands should be completed by January 31. Five cents of land is required at the centre of the village for setting up janatha bazaars. He said the complexion of the entire village changes with setting up of village secretariat, RBK, Village Clinic, Pre-Primary School, and Janata Bazaar. He said multipurpose facility centers would be set up next to RBKs and added that mobilization of financial resources for about Rs.10,235 crore will also be completed in this regard. He directed the district collectors to ensure insurance is paid to tenant farmers by April provided the crop cutting experiments are completed in January and the planning department submit its report in February.

Door to door delivery of quality rice

He said quality rice will be distributed at the door step of the beneficiaries form February 1 across the state and Special vehicles for home delivery of essential commodities will be launched on January 20. He said special vehicles for distribution of essential commodities are allocated to BC, SC, ST, EBC, Muslim and Christian minorities.