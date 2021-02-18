YS Jagan Stops Convoy Midway To Greet Former MLA Military Naidu

Sakshi, Gopalapatnam (Visakhapatnam West): Former Chodavaram MLA Gunur Erninayudu (Military Naidu) arrived at Visakhapatnam airport with the help of his son Vamsi to meet Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He was waiting at the passenger lane at a short distance from the VIP lounge when police did not allow him to come closer. The convoy of YS Jagan was leaving for Sharda Peetha after a meeting with steel plant labor union leaders. When the Chief Minister saw Naidu after passing ten feet on his way, he saw Military Naidu and stopped the convoy, and he went and greeted him warmly.

CM Jagan heartily embraced him and enquired about his health. Military Naidu was overwhelmed when CM came to greet him. Those who saw the happenings there discussed the CM, that how much the CM is bothered and fond of his people. Naidu won three times as an MLA in the TDP. Unable to digest Chandrababu's backlash against NTR, he joined the Congress party to follow in the footsteps of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Subsequently, he remained and served YSR Congress Party.