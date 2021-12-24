CM Inaugurates YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub

Kopparthy: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday has inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kopparthy and visited the stalls that were set up at the industrial enclave.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is developing an EMC in 540 acres and bringing a Mega Industrial Hub in 3160 acres, by investing Rs 1580 crore for building infrastructure like roads, drains, factory sheds, and others. As of date, Dixon Technologies has come forward to start their operations, which would generate employment to 1800 people by April and added that 500 people are already being trained.

Apart from two units of Dixon, four other companies like Digicon Solution Limited, Celkon Resolute, Chandrahas Enterprises, TNPL are ready to lay the foundation stone and create 7500 jobs in the next 6-9 months at an investment of Rs 600 crore. Similarly, another 18 companies including VVDN, Black Pepper, Harmonicity are also ready for the announcement along with 18 MSME’s. The VVDN company alone would invest Rs 365 crore and provide jobs to 5400 people. He opined that a total of 75,000 jobs will be created through these parks, that manufacture Televisions, Laptops, Tablets, IoT devices, and other electronics.

The Chief Minister said that there is huge support from the Centre which included the project under PLI Scheme and offered to support the State in attracting investments for further development. He thanked the companies for choosing Kopparthy and providing employment to thousands of people. ‘This is my district and this is my assurance. We are here to support each and everyone and in case of any difficulty, we are just a phone call away,’ said the Chief Minister to the representatives of the manufacturing units.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister also interacted with the representatives of the various companies.