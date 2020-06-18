AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on 30 Skill Development Centres, which are to be set up in the state to make Andhra Pradesh a 'Skill development' hub and give training to native youth for employment.

YS Jagan said that there should be continuous links between the skill development centres and the companies. He also stated that training should be done in a way as per changes in technology.

In the meeting, officials have shown the designs of Skill Development Centres to be constructed in the state.

The CM said that a survey should be conducted on details of the students who had studied in ITI and Polytechnic engineering. He also pointed out that the students should be trained as per industry needs and provide employment.

The skill development training will be given in 20 files at SDCs. The companies such as Kia, ITC, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Hyundai, Volvo, and BOSCH will be made part of skill development courses. Engineering students will be trained in advanced courses with the APSCHE and IIIT faculty.

The government estimated that the cost of constructing 30 SDCs in the state will be Rs 1,210 crore.

