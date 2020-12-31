YSR Jagananna Colony Gunkalam In Vizianagaram Will Be Largest Layout In AP

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the pylon for YSR Jagananna Colony at Gunkalam near here on Wednesday, which is the largest layout across the State and reiterated that the government is not just constructing houses but building towns for the future.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the government had fulfilled 95 percent of the poll promises, including the housing for poor. He said that the market value of the plot in Gunkalam is worth of Rs 3 lakh, which will increase to Rs 6-7 lakhs after completing the construction of houses and other basic infrastructure. All these houses are being given free of cost to the beneficiaries, with the sole intention to create an asset for the poor families. In Vizianagaram, the layout is spread across 400 acres housing about 12301 families.

The Chief Minister said that about 30.75 lakh beneficiaries have been identified across the State, of which 28.30 lakh houses will be constructed under YSR Jagananna layouts in two phases and another 2.62 lakh are of TIDCO flats. He stated that the government has been moving ahead with welfare activities, where in the past 18 months, 43 lakh women were benefited by Amma Vodi, 25 lakh women received Cheyuta, 62 lakh beneficiaries are receiving pensions on the first day of every month, over 50 lakh farmers were benefited through YSR Rythu Bharosa, 1.35 Crore families have availed health services through YSR Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his associates for stalling distribution of 54,000 house pattas to the poor in Amaravati moving Courts citing demographical imbalance.

The distribution of 1.8 lakh house pattas in Visakhapatnam was stopped by Chandrababu’s close aide by filing a petition in the High Court though he has nothing to do with the lands. Petitions were also filed in the High Court opposing house pattas distribution in Rajahmundry and Pulivendula constituency.

The Chief Minister said that he had witnessed the plight of the homeless poor during his 3648 km padayatra, where a majority were seen living either in a kacha house or in rented spaces by spending almost 35 percent of their earnings on rents. He said that all these living conditions of the poor had driven him to take up this massive project, and thus promised to provide 25 lakh houses. But today, we are offering more than the promised number and are providing 30,75,000 house sites for the poor.

Of the 28.30 lakh houses, 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed in the first phase, while the basic infrastructure will be developed at a cost of Rs 7,000 Crore and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be taken up from next year. Initially, the government had decided to provide 224 sq.ft, later it was increased to 340 sq.ft. Listing that three options were given to the beneficiaries for the construction of their houses, he said they can choose either one. In the first option, the entire building material and labour charges will be given by the government, where the beneficiary can construct the house as per their choice. In the second option, the beneficiary has to build on their own and has to procure building material and the money will be released in phases. The third option is that the government shall take up the entire responsibility of building the house just like the model house where each house will consist of one bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and verandah, with a total plinth area of 340 sq.ft. and will be provided with basic facilities like lights, fans, overhead tank and water connection. The government has also decided to plant 13 lakh saplings in all layouts for maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The Chief Minister assured to provide infrastructure including drinking water, drainage, electricity and set up parks, anganwadis, community halls, village clinics and RBKs, primary and secondary schools in the layout.

Referring to the TIDCO housing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has been spending Rs 9500 Crore for completing 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses. In a campaign asking the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to choose between Chandrababu Naidu’s and Jagan’s housing schemes, out of 1.43 lakh beneficiaries, only one person had opted for Chandrababu’s scheme, where the beneficiary has to pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh, with monthly instalments of Rs 3,000 for 20 years totalling the amount to Rs 7 lakh. But the remaining, who chose Jagan’s scheme, the government shall allocate the 300 sqft houses to the beneficiaries through the agreement of sale by paying just one rupee. Also, the remaining 365 and 430 Sq.ft, houses will be given at 50 percent subsidy for the poor.

Castgating TDP for creating hurdles in the distribution of house sites, the Chief Minister said that the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu along with his benamis have been stalling the distribution of house sites, where nearly 10 percent of the total distribution of about 3.74 lakh houses were stalled due to the court cases and 54,000 families are still waiting for their houses allocated in Amaravati. Citing the 44th amendment of the Constitution of India in 1978, the Chief Minister said that the constitution has given a legal right for the property, but today it is sad to see the opposition stalling it when the government is trying to provide such a legal right to the poor.

The Chief Minister announced that the works of Salur Tribal University, Vizianagaram Medical College are in active phase, while the works of irrigation projects like Thotapalli reservoir, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti, Tharakarama Theertha, Ramudu valasa are in process.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, Vellampalli Srinivas, Muttamsetti Srinivas, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present in the event.