AP CM YS Jagan Attends Vontimitta Kalyanotsavam

Vontimitta (YSR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended Sri Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam at Kodandaswamy temple here on Friday and offered pattu vastralu and mutuala talambralu on behalf of the state government.

Attired in dhoti and kanduva, he watched the entire kalyanotsavam.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Culture and Tourism Minister R K Roja,. TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and his wife, MPs Y S Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy, MLAs Raveendranath Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy and other public representatives also attended the event.

Earlier, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy, officials of Vontimitta temple, priests and other public representatives welcomed the Chief Minister with temple honours.