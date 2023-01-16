Close Shave for Andhra Minister Peddireddy, Son MP Mithun Reddy 

Annamayya: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son, MP Mithun Reddy had a narrow escape in Annamayya district on Monday.

One of the cars in the State Minister’s convoy was hit by another vehicle and the MP Mithun Reddy’s car turned turtle resulting in injuries to his personal secretary and other security personnel.

The YSRCP leaders were going to a relative’s house in Veeraballi to celebrate the Sankranti festival when Mithun’s car met with an accident in Rayachoti mandal.

Mithun Reddy had a close shave as he was travelling in father Peddireddy’s car at the time of accident. The injured staff have been admitted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

