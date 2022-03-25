Close Aide Of TDP Leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad Caught Selling Illegal Liquor

GUNTUR: Even as the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were trying to discredit the Andhra Pradesh government over the liquor sales and the phased ban on alcohol, a TDP youth wing president from Guntur was caught for smuggling liquor into the state. The person named Shakhamuri Babu Surendra is said to be a close aide of former TDP MLA from Tenali, Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

As per reports Surendra was caught by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) task force on the 19th of this month for smuggling liquor in a container from Goa and selling it at a secret location. He is also said to be accused of a murder case in the past. It may be recollected that the same TDP leader Rajendra Prasad was earlier seen taking women and protesting in the region about liquor sales when his own close aide was caught for smuggling liquor.

Babu Surendra hails from Burripalem and is the president of the Telugu Yuvatha a TDP youth wing outfit in Tenali Rural Mandal. He along with Vempati Venubabu, Jasti Satish, and Gaddipati Bapanayya Chaudhary smuggled liquor in a container from Goa which they tried selling near Reddipalem but were arrested by the SEB. Around 2,800 bottles of liquor in 174 boxes were seized by SEB Guntur-2 Town CI Karna, Additional SP Bindu Madhav, and ES Annapurnamma.

Criminal Record

Surendra also has a criminal record and is the second accused in a murder case registered in the Nallapadam police station last year. A case was registered against Babu Surendra for selling liquor illegally on Burripalem Road even during the lockdown in 2020. He is accused of supplying illicit liquor to a hotel owned by Alapati Rajendra Prasad in Guntur.

Also Read: Welfare Schemes are Hallmarks of YSRCP Govt: CM YS Jagan Taunts TDP Over Liquor Policy