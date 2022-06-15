Class V Students Selected For AP Gurukula Schools Must Join By June 20

AMARAVATI: Students who have been selected for admission into Class five in the 38 general and 12 minority Gurukul Residential schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh should seek admission by the 20th of this month. The Class five first phase allotment was completed. This was announced by R. Narasimha Rao, Secretary, AP Gurukul Vidyalayas, and a statement to this effect was issued on Tuesday. The list of students selected for Class 5 admissions for the academic year 2022–23 has been finalized and was published on the AP Residential Schools website. It stated that the remaining vacancies would be filled after the 20th of June.

The APREIS had issued a notification on Sunday (June 12) for admissions into Classes 6, 7, and 8 in the Gurukul Vidyalayas for 2022-23 and the admissions were made through a lottery. The vacant seats for classes 6, 7, and 8 in 12 general and 11 minority Gurukula schools across the state will be allotted to students through the Automated Random Selection (Lottery) system. Interested students can apply online from June 15 to 30 by paying a registration fee of Rs.50. For other details can be checked on the official website aprs. apcfss. in.

