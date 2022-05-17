CHITTOOR: In the ongoing Class 10 Question Paper malpractice case which had come up for hearing on Tuesday in a Chittoor court, the Magistrate directed officials to produce the former minister and TDP leader P Narayana in the court with regards to the surety to be submitted. The Magistrate questioned how can the surety be issued without the accused being present.

It may be recollected that the Chittoor police arrested the TDP leader Narayana last week in connection with a malpractice case, but managed to get bail within 24 hours upon being arrested. Narayana was produced before a Chittoor Magistrate who granted bail on personal surety supported by two sureties and furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Narayana's advocates submitted the proof to the Magistrate that he had tendered his resignation for the Narayana Educational Institutions chairman post in 2014 and based on that he was granted bail.

A week after the matter had come up for hearing, Narayana's lawyers on Tuesday produced two persons as sureties in the Fourth Additional Munsif Magistrate's Court here. However, Magistrate Srinivas responded that the sureties could not be taken without the presence of the accused P Narayana and ordered that the former minister Narayana appear before the court.

Taken aback Narayana's lawyers sought time to submit the judgments of the higher courts. Magistrate Srinivas issued directions to adjourn the hearing for tomorrow. Whether the TDP leader would appear before the Chittoor Magistrate is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Chittoor police had filed a petition in court seeking police custody of the Narayana School Dean Balagangadhar who was arrested along with Narayana on the 10th of this month. While Naryana secured bail, another magistrate remanded Balagangadhar in judicial custody.

