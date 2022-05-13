Class 10 Paper Leak Case: Chittoor Court Issues Notices To P Narayana

CHITTOOR: A local court in Chittoor on Friday issued notices to former Andhra Pradesh minister and Narayana educational institutions chairman P Narayana in connection with the Class 10 paper leak case.

The court while hearing a petition filed seeking cancellation of the bail, heard the arguments made by the Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and issued notices to the TDP leader, and posted the matter for further hearing on May 24.

Former Minister and TDP leader P Narayana was granted bail by a local court in Chittoor on May 11, hours after he was arrested by the Chittoor Police at his residence in Kondapur, Hyderabad on his alleged role in the Class X question paper leak.

