Class 10 Paper Leak Case: Advocate General Urges Court to Cancel P Nayarana's Bail

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy filed a petition in Chittoor court to cancel the bail granted to Narayana Educational Institutions Chairperson P Narayana on Friday.

Former Minister and TDP leader P Narayana was granted bail by a local court in Chittoor on May 11, hours after he was arrested by the Chittoor Police at his residence in Kondapur, Hyderabad on his alleged role in the Class X question paper leak.

On May 10, the former minister was shifted to the government general hospital at Chittoor for medical examination and later, he was produced in a court. The lawyers representing the minister stated that Narayana had resigned as the chairman of Narayana educational institutions and produced relevant documents in the court.

The case pertains to the leakage of first language question paper from an examination centre at ZP high school in Nellapalli of GD Nellore mandal in Chittoor district from where it was forwarded to the teachers of the Narayana Institutions through WhatsApp.