CLAP: AP To Adopt Best Practices in Garbage Disposal

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) and directed the officials to give priority to cleanliness in villages, towns, and cities.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to adopt best practices in the disposal of wastes that are harmful to the environment and the people and added to use the latest technologies in this regard. He instructed the officials to ensure the vehicles allotted to Grade 2, 3 nagara Panchayats reach respective cities, towns, nagara panchayats, and panchayats. He directed the officials to get electric vehicles very soon and said to discuss with the relevant company representatives in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent any trouble from garbage transfer stations to nearby houses in towns and cities. He instructed the officials to take measures to remove garbage regularly and ensure no bad smell in the surroundings. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the power plant which will generate electricity from waste in Guntur is ready and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on setting up these plants in the proposed areas.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the maintenance of toilets and ensure they are clean and added to give dustbins to those who do not have them in the villages. He said to conduct tests on water and air pollution through Village Clinics and get reports on sanitation in the villages and take necessary measures. He said to clean drinking water tanks regularly, focus on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of diseases, and maintenance of sewers. He instructed the officials to set up sewage treatment plants at required locations and ensure sewage water is not stored at residential locations. The Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint efficient officers in the command control room overseeing the implementation of clap programmes and ensure they respond to the complaints regularly and take appropriate measures.

Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Diwedi, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Shashidar, APUFIDC MD P Basant Kumar, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar and other senior officials were present.

