CJI Ramana in Visakhapatnam, Attends Raavi Sastry Centenary Celebrations

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India, is the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Rachakonda Viswanadha Sastri, popularly known as Raavi Sastry. The celebrations started on Saturday and will end on Sunday. CJI NV Ramana is going to participate in a literary meet on "Vandha Vasanthala Raavi" to be conducted at AMCOSA Auditorium near Zilla Parishad on Sunday evening.

On the inaugural day on Saturday, Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao, Judge, AP High Court was the chief guest. He paid floral tributes to Raavi Sastry at his statue on Beach Road.

Rachakonda Viswanadha Sastry was born at Tumpala, a village in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district, on July 30, 1922. He worked for the welfare of the people and fought for the masses till his last breath. He was a master story writer, novelist, dramatist, essayist, and critic. He always supported the poor and aggrieved. As a practising lawyer and creative writer, he raised his voice for the common man and downtrodden.

His first short story was ‘Demude Chesadu’ in the monthly magazine ‘Vinodini’. His anthologies of short stories include: ‘Aaru Chitralu’, ‘Aaru Sara Kadhalu’, ‘Aaru Sorrow Kadhalu’, ‘O manchi vadi kadha Kalakanthi’, ‘Rukkulu’, ‘Baki kadhalu’ and ‘Maro aaru chitralu’. He wrote four novels, three dramas, and more than 1,000 stories, essays, and articles.