KRISHNA: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana who is on a three-day trip to Andhra Pradesh, visited his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district on Friday.He received a warm welcome from the villagers and the district administration. The villagers showered flower petals on the CJI and his family members as he entered Ponnavaram.

He and his family members were taken around the village in a decorated bullock cart from the outskirts. He later offered prayers at the local temple.

Addressing the people of his home town the CJI went down memory lane and spoke about his humble beginnings. The otherwise reserved Justice spoke about his happy days in the village, the school that he went to, and about his family members. He acknowledged all his teachers' and friends' names and said that he had studied here till Class 5 while recalling his childhood days.

Getting nostalgic, the Chief Justice revealed that though his father used to be a Communist Party sympathiser, Justice Ramana used to like the ideology of the Swatantra Party while talking about political ideologies and leaders from his village.

Justice Ramana said though the country is progressing, several problems are still persisting. He advised people to be united to fight those problems.

Speaking at length about the Telugu people, he said that up North people acknowledged the fact that several infrastructure companies from Andhra Pradesh were undertaking works in other parts of the country and also countries such as terror-ridden Afghanistan. He also mentioned the names of Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella promoters of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech for their exemplary work.

CJI NV Ramana thanked all the villagers for attending the meeting and all those who helped in convening it.

While concluding Justice Ramana said that he would like to meet and speak to everyone who had come for the meeting and thanked all of them. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Perni Venkataramaiah representing the AP Government were present on the occasion.

