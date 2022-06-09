TIRUPATI: In the first of its kind Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana inaugurated two special courts exclusively meant for the trial of red sanders smuggling cases in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra, district judicial officers and other district officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

The special courts are set up at the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) complex in the temple town. A First Class Judicial Magistrate Court and a District Court were constituted for the purpose of dealing with the red sanders cases which are rampant in Chittoor district which is close to the Tamil Nadu borders.

Despite government efforts to contain the red sander logs smuggling the illegal felling and transporting continues unabated by smugglers. A seperate district court for such offences would greatly help in reducing pendency of the cases of red sanders smuggling which has become a burden for the regular courts to resolve. The time taken to clear a red sanders smuggling case is at least two years in a regular court which has to deal with cross border smuggling cases as well.

The Chief Justice later addressed a conference of district judges at SV University. Justice Ramana would reach to Tirumala later Thursday night and after an overnight stay on the hills, would offer worship at the ancient shrine at the crack of dawn on Friday.

Also Read: CJI Ramana, KCR Virtually Open 32 Judicial District Courts in Telangana