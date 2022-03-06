CJI NV Ramana Tirumala Trip: Offers Prayers At Sri Saptha Gou Pradakshina Mandiram 

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana and his family arrived in Tirupati on Saturday. The CJI was accorded a warm welcome by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Tirupati YSRCP MP Dr M Gurumurthy, District Collector M Harinarayanan, Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu and others, on his arrival at Renigunta airport. Earlier in the day, Justice Ramana prayed to Goddess Padmavathi, in Tiruchanur, 5 kms from Tirupati, said an official of the temple. After a halt, he visited the hills and paid obeisance to the presiding deity of the Lord. He was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, TTD EO Dr.KS Jawahar Reddy, and was accorded blessings by the Veda pundits there.

Earlier, he visited the temple of Lakshmi Varaha Swamy on the bunds of the sacred tank in the hills, he said. The CJI along with family visited the Sri Saptha Gou Pradakshina Mandiram near Alipiri, at Tirupati. The CJI and family offered Tulabharam to Gou Matha there. After offering prayers, he visited the Venugopala Swami temple.

On Saturday night the CJI and his wife offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in the Tirumala Hills.TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy welcomed the NV Ramana. After darshan, the couple were seated at the Ranganayakuma Mandapam and offered Theertham and Swamy Prasadam by the priests.

At the Padmavathi Guest House, the Chief Justice was presented with the TTD- manufactured Panchagavya products made using dry flower technology.

