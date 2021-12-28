CJI NV Ramana Thanks Telugu People, AP, Telangana Govts

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for showering him with blessings and wishes during his visit to the State. The CJI completed a 3-day tour of the State from December 24th to 27th where he was accorded an affectionate and grand reception wherever he went. Justice NV Ramana returned to the national capital on Monday.

"Me and my family would never forget the affection you people have shown on us. I was moved by the way you escorted me on a bullock cart in Ponnavaram (CJ's native place),” he said in a thanksgiving letter written in Telugu. Going down the memory lane the CJI recalled his childhood memories and the association he had with the people there.

The State government and the Governor gave a grand reception on his first visit to the capital region. He also thanked AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the state government machinery for hosting him. Justice Ramana also thanked the Telangana Government for providing him with the necessary arrangements for his visit to AP from Hyderabad.

He was felicitated by the Bezawada Bar Association from where he started his legal career and he recalled the warm welcome accorded by the legal fraternity there.

