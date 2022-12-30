CJI DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Judicial Academy in Mangalagiri

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurated Andhra Pradesh judicial academy in Mangalagiri on Friday. Andhra Pradesh High Court chief justice Prashant Kumar and judges were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrachud said that the use of technology in the judiciary has increased.

“We have started the digitisation process to embrace technology and changes should be made according to the technology,” CJI Chandrachud said, adding that technology is useful for the quick resolution of cases.

