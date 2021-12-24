AMARAVATI: On the eve of Christmas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Christmas greetings to the people of the Telugu states.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his Christmas message said that the birth of Christ was celebrated worldwide as Christmas. Christmas was not just a festival, but a divine sentiment that leads one on the path of righteousness.

Jesus through his life and sacrifice has taught us and laid the path for us to move from evil to righteousness, from inhumanity to humanity, from bad to good, from greed to generosity, he said.

YS Jagan said that through his life teachings Christ has sent a message that one should show compassion to the weak, limitless patience, sacrifice, peaceful coexistence, forgiveness even to our enemies. On the joyous occasion of Christmas, YS Jagan extended his heartfelt wishes to all the people in the State.

