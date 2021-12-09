CHITTOOR: Lance Naik B Sai Teja, was one of the 13 persons dead in the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that killed Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. The braveheart hailed from Andhra Pradesh, is said to have spoken to his wife just four hours before the fatal mishap. He is survived by his wife Shyamala, a 5-year-old son Mokshagna and 3-year-old daughter Darshini.

B Sai Teja had had apparently called his family on a video call and spoke with his Shyamala wife just four hours before the crash. Lance Naik B. Saiteja spoke to his wife Shyamala at 8.45 am on Wednesday saying that he would make a video call. In the video call he enquired about what his daughter and son were doing and whether they had gone to school. Saiteja, also told her that he was going to Tamil Nadu with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. Lance Naik Sai Teja was part of the CDS’ Security team

Sai Teja's hails from Eguvaregada village in Kurabalkota mandal in Chittoor district. His wife was staying in SBI Colony Road No. 3 in Madanapalle as the children were studying there.

After getting to know about the accident, Sai Teja's relatives, friends and acquaintances immediately rushed to the house where his wife Shyamala was staying in Madanapalle and his parents' house in Eguvaregada village. His parents were shocked to hear the news of Saiteja's death and his mother Bhuvaneshwari was inconsolable. Mother Bhubaneswari was a former MPTC, father Mohan was a farmer. His younger brother Mahesh is serving in Sikkim as a soldier in the Army. He was married to Shyamala in 2016. Saiteja last visit to his hometown was during the festival of Vinayaka Chavati in September. A pall of gloom prevailed at SBI colony in Madanapalli where the soldier's family resides.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his shock over the death of CDS Bipin Rawat and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Relatives said that army officials have informed that the body will be shifted from Wellington base to Delhi and from there his body would be sent to his native place for the final rites.

