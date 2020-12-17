Chittoor Woman Set On Fire After Dousing Her With Petrol

A woman sustained severe injuries and is battling for life after a few unidentified persons poured petrol on her on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. The incident took place in Mulkalacheruvu mandal, Somapalyam limits. According to the reports, a few people allegedly poured petrol on her while she was sleeping and lit her up. Sumati was working as a Nurse and recently her marriage has been fixed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. Police have filed a case and investigation is going on in all the angles.

A few days ago, a man set a woman on fire after pouring petrol on her. She died on the spot due to severe burn injuries. She was a nurse by profession and the incident took place in Hanumanpet, Parcel centre, Vijayawada. According to the reports, the couple had been in a relationship for a coupe of years and woman decided to end relationship. But the man refused to accept the breakup and forced her to marry him.