CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident, a father killed his daughter and later died by suicide in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh upset over the alleged extra-marital affair of his wife.

According to Chittoor 2 town police station sub-inspector Mallikarjun, the deceased man Ganesh had shot a video in Tamil before the act. In the video, he had stated that his wife's extra-marital relationship was the reason behind the extreme step.

Mallikarjun told a daily that Ganesh and Divya got married a few years back the couple had a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter called Kartika.

They had a love marriage, and the woman also had an affair with another person in Chennai. The couple often had arguments about it.

The cop said that Divya's mother and sister also had issues with her due to her behaviour and told police that the couple had a fight about it on Thursday evening.

After the fight, he left the house with their daughter and had hired a room at a private lodge.

Later, he had filmed his last video, and killed his daughter and then died by suicide.

Police got the information at 4 am on Friday and rushed to the lodge.

After completion of post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the families.

A case has been filed under sections 302, 306, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as reported by the daily.

Divya is absconding and efforts are on to nab her, he said. A probe is underway.