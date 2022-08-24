Chittoor: Tension Grips Kuppam After TDP-YSRCP Supporters Clash

Tension prevailed in Konganapalli of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Wednesday during TDP Chief N.Chandrababu Naidu's tour after a group of TDP workers got into a brawl with YSRCP party men.

It all started with the TDP supporters who were at their party chief Chandrababu Naidu's meeting attacked an YSRCP supporter when he showed the party's symbol. They didn't stop at that and vandalised the posters put up by the YSRCP party men. A YSRCP supporter, Srinivas, was injured in the fight.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is touring his home Kuppam constituency for three days starting today, August 24. This is the second time that he is touring Kuppam in a span of just over three months.

To put further pressure on the Opposition, the YSRCP leadership has also announced the candidature of MLC Bharat from Kuppam in the ensuing elections.

