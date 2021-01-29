Chittoor Swamiji's Mysterious Death: Follower Alleges Sexual Exploitation By Killer?

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old swamiji was brutally murdered. The incident took place in Chittoor district. Going into the details, Achyutanandagiri Swamy, a spiritual guru, organiser of Bhagawan Sri Ramatheertham Ashram and worked as a priest at a local Shiva temple at Vedagirivaripalle village in Irala mandal.

According to the police, the swamiji was murdered by an unknown person. According to the eye-witness Lakshmamma, who had been with Swamiji since a decade, alleged that an unknown person came into the ashram on the midnight of Tuesday and strangled Swamiji to death. Later, he fled the spot.

After receiving the information, DSP N. Sudhakar Reddy, CI Lakshmikanth Reddy, SI Srikanth Reddy and others rushed to the spot and collected all the details. The police recorded the statement of Lakshmamma and other inmates of the Ashram. Lakshmamma said that the person tried to rape her but she escaped by hiding amid thorny bushes till the early hours of wednesday. She further added that she has also seen a black figure disappearing into thin air after the murder. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on.

According to DC, Sriramulu Reddy, the brother of Achyuthanandagiri Swamy said that, "My brother had purchased a building in Mitturu several years back for conducting annadanam for Srivari devotees. The occupants of the building did not vacate the property. Recently, he requested them to vacate so that he could construct Annadana Satram."