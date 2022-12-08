Chittoor: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chittoor: In an unfortunate incident, six persons were killed and twenty others injured after the tractor in which they were travelling turned turtle near Lakshmayyavuru in Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district in the late hours on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of 26 people belonging to Balijapalli in Irala mandal, were going to attend a wedding in a tractor, late on Wednesday.

The deceased include three women and two children. The deceased were identified as Surendra Reddy (52), Vasanthamma (50), Reddemma (31), Teja (25), Vineesha (3) and Deshika (2).

After learning about the mishap, the Puthalapattu police rushed to the accident site and shifted the injured persons to SVRR government general hospital in Tirupati and to CMC hospital in Vellore.

