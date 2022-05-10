Chittoor: The district police on Tuesday arrested an inter-state gang in connection with red sander smuggling in the district. The police have arrested seven smugglers, seized three vehicles and recovered 89 red sanders logs worth Rs 3 crores.

Upon receiving reliable information about the smuggling of red sanders in the area, Chittoor Rural West police team intercepted a vehicle going towards Chennai and nabbed two persons who were carrying red sandalwood logs during a vehicular check on Chennai-Bangalore national highway.

Also Read: YS Jagan Review Meet: Coordination with Polavaram Project Authority for Completing Polavaram Project

During a probe the arrested duo revealed more information about the red sanders smuggling and the police was successful in intercepting an SUV and a mini truck at the MCR cross and arrested five more smugglers and recovered more logs from them. All the arrested persons belong to Tamil Nadu. The accused were produced before the district court and it remanded them to sub-jail in the city.

The identity of the accused is revealed as Govindasamy Settu (44), Murugesan (50), Perumal Venkatesh (44), Kariya Raman (27), Kolanjan (36), Venkatesh. R. (37), and Govinda rajulu (21).