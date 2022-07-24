Chittoor: Karnataka minister Munirathna Naidu visited Andhra Pradesh after two policemen from his state were killed on the outskirts of Chittoor town in the early hours of Sunday. As per reports, the Karnataka authorities suspected that it was a planned murder but the perpetrators made it look like an accident.

Three people including two policemen from Karnataka were killed early this morning. The car they were travelling in lost control and collided with an iron pole on the outskirts of Chittoor town.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am when the car reached Puthalapattu mandal of Chittoor district. According to Andhra Pradesh police, there were two sub-inspectors and two constables in the car.

The deceased cops, who were identified as SI Avinash and constable Anil, worked at the Mulbagal police station of Kolar district in Karnataka. The third person who was killed in the accident was the car's driver.

Avinash and Anil were travelling from Mulbagal to Tirupati and reportedly chasing some drug smugglers when their car met with an accident. The injured were rushed to Vellore hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the police added.

