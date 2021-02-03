Chittoor Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion Of Extra Marital Affair

Suspecting his wife's fidelty, a man killed his wife by slitting her throat at their residence. The incident took place in BC Colony in KVB Puram Mandal in Chittoor district. The victim was identified as Suhasini. Suri Babu killed his wife Suhasini on Tuesday. The accused was a tailor by profession.

In 2007, the wedding of Suri Babu and Suhasini took place and it was a love marriage. The couple have been blessed with three children. From a few days, the marital relationship strained as Suri Babu had a suspicion on his wife that she was having an extra-marital affair.

Suri Babu used to torture his wife a lot. Later, she left him and went to her mother's place. The couple have been staying apart since two years. But, a few days ago, the parents convinced her to go back to her husband's place.

The couple have been staying together from six months. Every day, he used quarrel with his wife. On Tuesday, the frustrated man slit his wife's throat with knife. Later, he went to local police station and surrendered.

KVB Puram Police Staion SI Eshwar, SI Harinath and SI Dastagiri reached the spot and the dead body of Suhasini was shifted to local government hospital for postmortem.

Suhasini's father registered a complaint against Suri Babu. Police are investigating the case in all the possible angle to know what could be the exact reason behind the death. The family members of Suhasini staged a protest infront of the local police station and are demanding that Suri Babu should be punished severely.