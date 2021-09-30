Land grab charges against TDP MP Galla Jayadev and family :CHITTOOR: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and 12 others, including former ministers Galla Arunakumari and Galla Ramachandra Naidu, have been booked for land grabbing by their Amara Raja Group of companies on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered under various sections in the Thavanampalle police station in Chittoor district.

As per reports, the Rajanna Trust was set up in the name of the late Rajagopal Naidu, the father of Galla Aruna Kumari, built buildings for educational societies in the village of Diguvamagham. Gopikrishna, a farmer from the same village said that they had occupied land near his farm which was close to the buildings, and they built a large-scale wall and encroached his land. Though he was trying to reclaim his land since the year 2015, all efforts failed and he resorted to going the legal way and approached the Courts two months ago.

The Chittoor Fourth Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which conducted an inquiry, directed that cases be registered against the village authorities and also including the members of the trust which include Galla Jaydev and his family members. Cases have been registered under Sections 109, 120B, 430, 447 of the IPC, Sections 506 R‌ / W 149 and IPC R‌ / W156 (3) of the CRPC.

Cases have been filed against Rajanna Trust Managing Trustee and Chairperson Galla Aruna Kumari, members Galla Ramachandra Naidu, TDP MP Galla Jayadev, his wife Galla Padmavati, Gogineni Ramadevi, Secretary C. Ramachandraraju, Trust employees M.Parthasarathy, Bhaktavatsala Naidu, M.Mohanbabu, Advocate Chandrasekhar, village sarpanch and others, DSP Sudhakar revealed.

