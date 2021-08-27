Chittoor: Financial Debt Drives Entire Family to Suicide

In a tragic incident, three members belonging to the same family allegedly committed suicide in Rachapalem village, Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the family killed themselves due to heavy debts incurred.

The police said Satish is the eldest son of Sankaraiah and Guruvamma owed more than Rs 1.5 crore. However, he ran away from home when he was not able to repay the debt and the creditors started demanding the family to pay the loan amounts.

Puthur Sub Inspector M Venkateshwarlu said, “Unable to bear the pressure from the creditors, Sankaraiah, Gauramma and Vinay(his younger brother) consumed pesticide and committed suicide.”

Upon knowing the information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and took the three of them to Puttur government hospital. However, they died while receiving the treatment. A case has been filed under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the investigation is on.