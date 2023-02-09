Chittoor: Chandrababu Scolds Local TDP Leaders For No Crowds In Lokesh's Padayatra

With TDP MLC Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra losing steam his father and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu decided take things into his hands and mobilize crowds and ensure its momentum.

On Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with TDP leaders in Chittoor district and and issued a warning them to arrange people for Lokesh’s padayatra.

Chandrababu Naidu is believed to have said that, " We thought to Padayatra would be a success, but you all are not able to gather people. Don't show your faces,” he said to have stated in frustration.

Adding further he stated, “If you people are going to be like this, then, how can we contest in the upcoming Assembly elections and how can I trust you people,” he is said to have lambasted them.

After being reprimanded by the TDP chief local senior leaders Pulivarthi Nani, former MLC Dora Babu and other leaders also stayed away from Nara Lokesh's Padayatra since Wednesday.

Meanwhile TDP leader Nara Lokesh went off on a tirade and made threatening comments on the police while he was entering BNR Peta from Bangareddypalli in Chittoor mandal. As he had no permission to address the crowd there, Nara Lokesh got into an argument with the Deputy Superintendent of Police. He threatened the DSP stating that he would show them (police) what fear is when they come into power.