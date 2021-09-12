CHITTOOR: Police on Saturday have registered a criminal case against Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Chittoor district executive secretary RG Venkatesh and another person for allegedly threatening to kill a forest official if he did not give way to their farm through forest land.

RJ Venkatesh of Acharlapalle, Nimmanapalle mandal, Sirsani Krishnamurthy, Sirsani Chennakesavulu of Gollapalle, Nurukuppalakonda have patta land in Survey No.239. According to forest records, there is a three feet wide walkway from Survey No. 222 through the reserved forest to enter the farm areas, which they have been using for their farming activities.

During the TDP regime, RJ Venkatesh using his political clout illegally constructed a 2 km road from Survey No.234 and was also engaging in illegal activities. Forest officials dug trenches near Reddivaripalle and Rachavetivaripalle in 2018 as part of forest land conservation and this led to the closing of the path laid by the TDP leader Venkatesh. Ever since it was closed he started harassing a Forest Beat Officer named Prakash. He would threaten the officials that he would kill him if he did not allow him way to his fields and resorted to filing fake complaints of irregularities and posting fake news in the media favourable to him.

On Friday when the Forest Officer Prakash was on duty, Venkatesh and Reddeppa had once again threatened the official The Forest officer lodged a complaint with the police on the orders of forest officials that the TDP leader and his accomplice were threatening to harm him. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

