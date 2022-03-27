Chittoor Bus Accident: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district that killed seven people and injured more than 45 passengers.

PM Modi also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those wounded. Taking to Twitter, the PMO Office cited Modi as saying, “Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon.” “The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed grief over the loss of life and the Andhra Pradesh government earlier announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to pay condolences to the victims’ families. “Distressed to know that a road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh caused loss of lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured,” the President tweeted.

The accident took place when an overspeeding private bus carrying more than 60 persons, from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to Chittoor lost control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into a gorge. They were going to attend an engagement ceremony scheduled for Sunday morning. The driver`s negligence is believed to be what caused the accident, which took place at the Bhakarapeta Ghat Road, 25 kms away from Tirupati. The driver, the boy's father (whose engagement was scheduled near Nagari), a few relatives, and a journalist were among the eight dead in the Chittoor bus accident.

